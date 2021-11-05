Logitech’s MX Master 3 mouse goes on sale ahead of Black Friday at $86.50 (Reg. $100)

Walmart is currently offering the Logitech MX Master 3 for Business at *$86.39 shipped*. Down from its $100 list price, today’s deal comes within $6 of our last mention. However, you’ll find that this mouse will be down to $79 on Black Friday if you’re willing to brave the doorbusters and low stock. The MX Master 3 is Logitech’s latest and greatest when it comes to productivity mice. It features USB-C, the unique “infinite scroll wheel”, and a side-scroll wheel alongside plenty of customizable buttons. There’s even a gesture area that can be programmed to various functions, like switching virtual desktops, controlling volume, and more. These features allow you to up your productivity while at your desk and is something that I just can’t live without anymore in my setup. Plus, this model features Logitech’s Bolt Wireless Technology which is high-performance FIPS compliant USB receiver for environments that require such connectivity. Alongside that, there’s the traditional Bluetooth pairing option for a well-rounded overall feature set. Ready to learn more? Our hands-on review is a must-read for you then. Head below for more deals.



more…