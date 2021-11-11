Instant’s Ace Cold and Hot Blender just hit the Amazon all-time low at $40 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering the Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender for *$39.95 shipped*. Regularly $70, this is $30 or 43% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find on any Instant brand cooking blender. This is an 8-in-1 blender that’s great for smoothies and purées as well as easily handling robust iced cocktails and other meal preparations, not to mention the ability to cook soup directly in the 56-ounce blending jar. The heat-resistant glass pitcher is joined by a real-time temperature display, eight stainless steel blades, three manual blending settings, and a self-cleaning program. The Instant brand gear is among the most popular kitchen products out there and you’ll find even more deals below.



