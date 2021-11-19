Microsoft’s Black Friday Xbox digital game sale now live! Over 700 games from $4.50

Microsoft has now launched the official digital Black Friday Xbox game sale. Taking to the Xbox Wire this morning, it was only matter of time until Microsoft got in on this year’s festivities with the Xbox digital games and the wait is over. You’re looking at up *67% off* over 700 digital games as well as up to *75% off* titles from Xbox Game Studios and more. While much of the best advertised Black Friday prices are already live on physical games — the new Guardians of the Galaxy, Deathloop, and Far Cry 6 just to name a few — we are now tracking a massive collection of digital Xbox games you can score right from the couch starting from just *$4.50*. Head below for a closer look at the digital Black Friday Xbox game sale.



