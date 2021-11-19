Amazon’s 1-yr. PlayStation Plus membership Black Friday deal is now live at $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships for *$39.99 *with free digital delivery. That’s $20 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, and the current lowest we can find. While we have seen this one go for less at retailers like CDKeys in the past, it is currently $41 there and today’s matches the best advertised Black Friday prices we are expecting to see next week. Today’s deal can be used to extend your existing subscription at a discount so you don’t get stuck paying full price waiting for the last minute or just to jump in for the first time. Loads of discounts on PSN (the Black Friday sale starts today), multiplayer action, access to the monthly free game library, and more are all included with membership. More details below.



