Stream Hulu for 1-year at just $1 per month (Ad-supported, 86% off)

Hulu is currently offering 12-months of its ad-supported streaming service at *$0.99 per month*. Normally $7 per month, with today’s deal beating last Black Friday’s mention of $2 per month to mark the lowest price that we’ve tracked in years for Hulu’s ad-supported plan. While you won’t be able to watch uninterrupted shows with this plan, since ads will still pop up every now and then, Hulu does offer a wide range of TV shows and movies to enjoy. This annual subscription will let you watch on a TV, streaming media player, tablet, laptop, console, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to have up to six user profiles and two people can stream at a time. Learn more about Hulu here, then head below for more.



