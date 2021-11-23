Satin ribbon tea gift sets from $15.50 + more up to 30% off via Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Tea Forte (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to *30% off* a range of tea gift sets, coffee, mugs, and more. You can score the Tea Forte Herbal Retreat Petite Gift Set for* $15.39 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 30% off the going rate, within about $1.50 of the lowest we have ever tracked, and a wonderful gift option for the tea drinker on your list this year. You’re looking at 10 handcrafted pyramid tea infusers carrying various flavors (apricot amaretto, blueberry merlot, cherry cosmo, kiwi lime ginger, and mojito marmalade). The whole package is wrapped up in a gift-worthy embossed pattern box with a satin ribbon. But be sure to head below for more Tea Forte gift deals.



