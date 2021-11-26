Dillard’s Black Friday Sale takes 25-40% off Ralph Lauren, North Face, Cole Haan, more

Dillard’s Black Friday Sale offers* 25 to 40% off *thousands of styles from top brands. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Cole Haan, Michael Kors, The North Face, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $150 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Jersey Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to *$32 *and originally sold for $45. You can choose from eleven fun color options and it has a chest logo that’s fashionable. This style looks nice with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more, which means you can wear it year-round. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.



