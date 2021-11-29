Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8 sees first Amazon discount for Cyber Monday at $200 off

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch i5/8GB/128GB for *$899 shipped*. That’s a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks the largest price drop that we’ve tracked since its release. As Microsoft’s latest and greatest when it comes to the Surface Pro lineup, you’ll find an adjustable kickstand and detachable keyboard here alongside a 13-inch touchscreen. Shipping with Windows 11 from the factory, you’ll find that this tablet delivers all of the best that Microsoft has to offer. It also has the “best pen experience” that Microsoft has built yet, and the Intel Evo platform offers more power than ever before. Learn more in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.



more…