Samsung Galaxy S21 5G drops to best price of the holiday season at $100 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$699.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at the first notable discount in several months with today’s offer saving you $100. And considering there wasn’t a Black Friday discount, this is about as good as it gets for this holiday season. Samsung’s latest entry-level smartphone delivers a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that’s backed by an up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life as well as 128GB of storage and a triple-sensor camera array around back. In our hands-on review we found that it made all of the right compromises. Head below for more.



more…