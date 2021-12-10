Apple’s latest iPad Air wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, but now you can finally save $60

Black Friday came and went without delivering a discount, but now Amazon is finally dropping the price on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. Right now, you can score the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi model for *$539 shipped*, falling from the usual $599 going rate in order to mark the lowest price in months. After fighting stock shortages, today’s offer finally delivers a chance to save in the first place alongside your best bet at securing one of these for under the tree.



For those who want to bring home one of the more recent iPadOS experiences, but don’t need the power of the M1 Pro models, going with the latest iPad Air instead is worth a look. It delivers much of the same form-factor, just centered around 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.



