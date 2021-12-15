Microsoft Releases New Windows 11 ISOs

Microsoft has released a new set of Windows 11 ISOs, as the company shipped the final preview build of the year to insiders enrolled in the Dev channel. In other words, the new ISOs are for Windows 11 build 22523 and are specifically aimed at Windows Insiders, which means they should only be used for testing and trying out the latest improvements for the operating system. Of course, you can very well install these builds in a virtual machine to see what’s new, though the ISO images allow you to also start from scratch on a device where the current Windows 11 preview builds aren’t working properly due to various issues. The Windows 11 rollout continues In the meantime, the rollout of Windows 11 continues, and it’s expected to gain more traction in the first months of 2022. Microsoft has promised to complete the rollout of Windows 11 by the summer of 2022, and given the holiday season is upon us, don’t expect it...