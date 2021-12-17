TikTok threats force schools across the US to close, tighten security
An alleged new trend on TikTok is causing schools across the United States to close and cancel classes for today, Friday, December 17. As reported by The Verge, school districts in California, Texas, Minnesota, and Missouri have all said they plan to close on Friday due to threats of violence being made on TikTok. Law enforcement and local authorities, however, say they haven’t identified specific or credible threats in most of these situations.
