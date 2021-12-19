Opera GX Browser Launches on the Windows 11 Microsoft Store

Windows 11 witnessed the debut of a massive Microsoft Store policy update, and this new Microsoft approach has been received with much enthusiasm by developers out there. This is because Microsoft now allows browsers to launch on the Microsoft Store using their very own engines. Since the change came into effect, several big names went live on the Store, including Firefox and Opera. And this week, another popular browser stepped into the Microsoft Store app ecosystem. It’s Opera GX, a browser specifically aimed at gamers and therefore offering dedicated options like CPU, RAM, and network limiters to keep the resources for a more refined gaming experience. App already available for download from the Store Just like Mozilla, who has applauded Microsoft’s new Microsoft Store policy, Opera says the software giant made a huge step in the right direction by lifting some restrictions and introducing a series of changes to allow developers to publish th...