Save up to 50% on Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids Tablet and Echo Dot bundle today at $80 shipped

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Fire 7 Kids Tablet with a bundled Echo Dot Kids speaker for *$79.99 shipped*. It ships after Christmas, but you can rock their world with a post-holiday gift they definitely didn’t think they were going to get. Regularly $160, this is 50% off the typical bundle price and the best we can find. For further comparison, purchasing a Fire 7 Kids and the Echo Dot Kids speaker individually at the current holiday sale prices would run you $95. Alongside a 2-year worry-free guarantee replacement program on the tablet, full parental controls, and a year of Amazon kids content (“20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content”), this is a wonderful tech-focused package for the young ones. The Echo Dot speaker provides a great entry into the world of voice assistants as kids can ask Alexa questions, set their own alarms, and “get help with their homework.” Learn more about both products in today’s bundle as part of our 2021 buying guides for Amazon’s Echo and Fire tablet lineups. More details below.



