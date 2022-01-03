Anker celebrates the New Year with discounted MagSafe chargers, webcams, more from $11

Anker is celebrating the start to a new year by launching its latest sale courtesy of Amazon. This time around to begin 2022, you’ll find a collection of its latest MagGo accessories alongside new all-time lows on webcams, speakers, chargers, and more starting at *$11*. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the just-released Anker MagGo 2-in-1 Charging Station on sale for *$69.99*. Down from $80, this is only the third notable discount yet and a match of the second-best price. The new Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look and head below for more.



more…