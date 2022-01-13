Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 leather cases now on sale for $61 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the official Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leather Case for* $61.18 shipped*. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the very first price cut of 24% off. Covering your Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a premium leather design, this official case has a unique split form-factor to accomodate the handset’s folding mechanism. Made of calf leather, this case features a soft touch interior for some added protection and to keep your phone looking its best. There’s also support for wireless charging, as well. Head below for more.



