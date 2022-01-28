Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: War of Mine, Agent A, Bright Memory, more

We now have all of the best deals on Mac and iOS apps waiting for you down below. Be sure to check out this morning’s hardware offers including the all-new Beats Fit Pro earbuds and the official Apple Watch charger at just *$23.50*, then head back here for the games and apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like This War of Mine, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Bright Memory Mobile, Football Manager 2022, Escapists 2, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…