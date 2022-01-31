The Most Anticipated Game Releases of February 2022

Months like February 2022 rarely happen in the gaming industry. The stars have to align perfectly in such a way that will make at least three of the most anticipated games in the last couple of years to come out in the same month. Regardless of your game genre tastes, this month will 100% have something that you’ll like. Dying Light 2, Lost Ark, Sifu, Total War: Warhammer 3, Horizon: Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and GRID Legends are just some of the highly-anticipated titles scheduled for release in February. Without further ado, let’s see the calendar for next month’s game releases. Next month debuts with Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) set for release tomorrow, February 1. The bundle was supposed to be released last year, but it was delayed for obvious reasons (COVID 19). The first major release scheduled for next month is Dying Light 2, which is coming out on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox ...