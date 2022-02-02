Celtic-Themed RPG The Waylanders Promises an Unforgettable Story

Spanish studio Gato Salvaje Studio has just announced their most ambitious project, The Waylanders is now out of Early Access. The Celtic-theme RPG is now available on Steam and GOG for $34.99 with a one week 20% discount. Aside from being able to play The Waylanders in English, French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Russian, developer Gato added support for the team’s native Galician. “The Waylanders is a project we’ve been working on for the last five years and I am so incredibly proud of what the team has created. This is a story born of our Galician roots and many of the tales of our heritage have inspired elements throughout. With The Waylanders now launched, we’re working on the game’s first update and as we add new content and improvements, we’ll be working with the community to ensure their feedback is heard,” said Gato Salvaje co-founder Fernando Prieto. The Wayland...