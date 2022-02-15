Official live-action BioShock movie now in the works at Netflix, here’s what we know so far

Have you ever wanted to see a proper BioShock movie? Well, Netflix is now on the job according to a couple official tweets it sent out today. After just recently readying the launch of the Cuphead Show, Netflix is dipping back into the world of gaming for what appears to be a new live-action BioShock movie. Netflix, 2K, and Take-Two Interactive announced today that it will be joining forces to, presumably, recreate the incredible underwater city of Rapture and the metropolis in the sky known as Columbia featured in the beloved BioShock series. There’s no word of series creator Ken Levine being attached to the protect as of yet, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case. Head below for more.



