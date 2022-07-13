Microsoft starts rolling out updates for Camera and Media Player apps on Windows 11

Wednesday is the day of the week when Microsoft typically releases new Windows 11 builds for Insiders on the Dev Channel, but Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets isn’t the only new release from the software giant today. Microsoft has another treat for Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel to play with -- a Camera app refresh and a Media Player update. SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 25158 with notification badging for Widgets The Camera app (version 2022.2206.2.0) has been updated to give it a Windows 11 makeover. As well as updating the look and feel, Microsoft… [Continue Reading]