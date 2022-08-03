Slide Kingston’s metal 32GB USB-C flash drive on your keychain at the $8 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the 32GB Kingston DataTraveler 80 USB-C Flash Drive for just $7.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model sells for over $15 at Walmart but you can find it for $9 at B&H. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. While it might not be the fastest option out there or feature the largest capacity – check out the $45 Kingston DataTraveler Max if you require higher-end specs, it is a notable solution for quick and easy portable storage. It delivers a metal casing with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity to work alongside your modern MacBook as well as Android handsets and more. The keychain-ready flash drive also ships with an extended 5-year warranty. More details below.



more…