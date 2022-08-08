eufy’s latest Smart Scale P2 Pro syncs 16 health metrics to Apple Health at low of $60

The official EufyHome Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Scale P2 Pro in white for $59.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this 25% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this colorway while matching the all-time low we’ve tracked for this scale overall. Launching earlier this year, Anker’s latest entry into the smart scale market delivers its most capable scale to add to your workout kit. Alongside the usual weight and body fat tracking, you will have access to 16 different measurements for having improved feedback on workouts with some notable stats including bioelectrical impedance analysis, heart rate, and more. All of these measurements go into a virtual avatar and can be synced with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Head below for more.



