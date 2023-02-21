Add four Wi-Fi meross smart dimmer switches to your setup for just $12 each, now $49

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Light Switches for $48.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $61, today’s deal delivers 20% in savings and marks the best price that we’ve seen for these specific switches. In fact, the sale makes them just over $12 each, making it a budget-friendly way to expand your smart home with ease. With four individual switches included in this kit, you’ll find that this is the perfect way to begin outfitting your house with voice-controlled lighting. There’s Wi-Fi built-in and native integration with both Alexa and Assistant, meaning that smart home automation programming will be a breeze. Plus, the switches feature dimmer functionality which means you’ll be able to set the mood in any space…or just only make the bathroom 5% bright at 2AM when you wake up and have to go. Keep reading for more.



