Save 38% on Amazfits GTS 2e Smart Watch with 14-day battery life at second-best price of $75

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTS 2e Smart Watch for $74.70 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 38% discount, or solid $45 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $5 of the all-time low set back over Black Friday. Powered by Zepp OS, this ultra-slim and light watch features 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, stress monitoring, and 90 sports modes built-in. You’re looking at 14-day battery life with typical usage and up to 24 days when used sparingly with the 1.65 AMOLED display giving you access to over 10 mini apps and Alexa integration. Head below for more.



