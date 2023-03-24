Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $104, Magic Mouse $64

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for *$103.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and since back in the fall at $16 off. It is the lowest we’ve seen since back in October specifically, and hits the second-best Amazon price to date, too. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too. Head below for more.



more…