Apple’s latest black Mac accessories see rare discounts: Magic Trackpad $120, more from $89

After seeing Apple’s new Touch ID Magic Keyboard go on sale to close out last week, Amazon is now rolling over the savings to some other official Apple accessories. Marking down the recently-refreshed series of black Apple Mac accessories for one of the first times, several of Apple’s popular Magic peripherals are now discounted with free shipping across the board. Our favorite of the batch is also the best discount, which lands the Black Apple Magic Trackpad for *$119.99*. Down from $149, you’re looking at new all-time low with $29 in savings attached. This is $20 under our previous mention from Black Friday, too.



Magic Trackpad sports an edge-to-edge glass surface in black which enables Multi-Touch gestures alongside Force Touch support. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. All of that makes it a perfect upgrade to your desktop workstation, whether you’re looking to pair it with a new M2 Pro MacBook or give your new M2 Mac mini an improved peripheral. Head below for more.



more…