Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google TV is $502 off for MLB opening day at $898

With the MLB season kicking off today and the March Madness Final Four games on the horizon from the College Basketball front, now’s a perfect time to refresh your home theater with a new game-ready screen. Just in time, Amazon is now offering the Hisense U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV for *$898 shipped*. Normally fetching $1,400, today’s offer is delivering only the third notable chance to save at $502 off while matching the all-time low. It was last on sale at the very beginning of the year. As one of last year’s Hisense 2022 smart TVs, its U8H series arrives centered around a mini-LED panel that in this case measures 65 inches. Packed into the 4K display is 1,500-nit peak brightness backed by HDR10+, as well as Dolby Vision and a 120Hz native refresh rate. Then all of the Google smart TV features provide effortless access to all of your favorite services, with four HDMI ports rounding out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.



