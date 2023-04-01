LEGO’s 3,300-piece UCS Star Wars Republic Gunship sees rare discount to $315 (Save $85)

Love it or hate it, LEGO’s UCS Republic Gunship has been one of the most talked about sets since it launched back in the summer of 2021. Since then, a lot of the negative press has died down and builders have come around on the UCS Clone Wars kit. Now Amazon is offering the first chance of the year to save, dropping the LEGO Star Wars UCS Republic Gunship to *$314.66 shipped*. Today’s offer would be a notable discount even if the set sold for its original MSRP, but since last fall saw a permanent price increase to $400, you’re looking at an even better value. Dropping by $85, this is the best price in over a year and comes within $5 of the last markdown to beat today’s offer.



Arriving as the first UCS set from the Clone Wars or Prequels in over a decade, the Republic Gunship stacks up to 3,292 pieces and delivers the largest version of the LAAT to date. Leveraging all of those bricks, the final build spans over 29 inches wide and 27 inches long, making it a commanding display piece in your LEGO collection. Our hands-on review from last fall details just exactly what today’s LEGO Republic Gunship discount gets you.



more…