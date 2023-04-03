Regularly over $200 stainless steel Elite Slim AeroGarden drops to $70 for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim indoor garden for *$69.99 shipped*. Regularly $206 directly from AeroGarden where it is currently on sale for $140, today’s deal is well below that and the lowest we can find. It also undercuts the current $137 Amazon listing and the spring sale price we tracked last month for a new 2023 low. Alongside the included Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit for freshly grown lettuces all year round, this unit delivers everything you need with no expertise needed to grow your own veggies, herbs, flowers, and more – six plants at a time up to 12 inches in height. No soil needed, just let the system do the work for you and follow the water reminders as needed. This model also delivers a more premium stainless steel finish as well as slimmer form-factor by comparison to the standard Harvest model. Head below for more details.



