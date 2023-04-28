Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft

A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago. The European Space Agency said Friday that the 52-foot radar antenna on its Juice spacecraft unfolded only one-third of the way following liftoff. Engineers suspect a tiny pin may be protruding. Flight controllers in Germany plan to fire the spacecraft's engine in hopes of shaking the pin loose. If that doesn't work, they say they have plenty of time to solve the problem. Juice won't reach Jupiter until 2031. The antenna is needed to peer beneath the icy crust of three Jupiter moons suspected of harboring underground oceans.