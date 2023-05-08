Score the kids a smart Amazon Echo Glow lamp today for $20 (33% off), or refurb for $13

Joining price drops on its latest Kindle readers and flagship Echo Studio speaker, Amazon is also now offering is Echo Glow smart lamp for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, you’re looking at a solid 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best we have tracked in 2023 and comes within $3 of the lowest total in the last year – it dropped to $17 for the Black Friday festivities in 2022. Ready to bring some smart home action to the kids’ nightstand, you can “pair it with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness with your voice.” Kids can experiment with the colorful lighting options, including the latest new Dragonfire and Night Owl lighting modes, alongside some features that can help parents as well – lighting cues “that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer” or make use of the Rainbow timer to “help morning and bedtime routines stay on track.” Head below for more details and a deal on an Amazon refurbished unit.



