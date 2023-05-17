Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix

Officials say eight people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers. The flooding forced Formula One to cancel this weekend's Grand Prix in Emilia-Romagna. Officials are warning the rivers could again burst their banks as rain continues. The rainfall has also stretched across the Balkans. Flooding, landslides and evacuations were reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia. The mayor of Cesena warned residents Wednesday that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. The Civil Protection agency says rescue operations were particularly difficult given the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that until the heavy rains had been parched by a prolonged drought.