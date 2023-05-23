South Korean experts visit Fukushima nuclear plant before release of treated water into sea

A team of South Korean government experts has begun a two-day tour of Japan’s tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant to examine a contentious plan to release treated but still slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea. The plan has faced fierce protests from local fishing communities concerned about safety and reputational damage. Neighboring countries, including South Korea, China and Pacific Island nations, have also raised safety concerns. The water discharge plan has particularly been a sensitive issue between Tokyo and Seoul, which are now working to repair long-strained bilateral ties to address bigger challenges such as security threats from China and North Korea.