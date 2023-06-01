Yale’s latest Assure Lock 2 with HomeKit and push button keypad hits $100 low (Save $60)

Amazon is now offering the Bluetooth Yale Assure Lock 2 HomeKit Smart Lock with Push Button Keypad at *$100.14 shipped*. Normally fetching $160, a new all-time low is arriving today to start the month at $60 off. This is $30 under our previous mention, as well as one of the first chances to save on the more affordable model in the stable. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a number pad design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. This model connects with Bluetooth, too. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.



