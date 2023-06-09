9to5Mac Happy Hour 437: iOS 17, watchOS 10, 15-inch MacBook Air, and more WWDC impressions

Benjamin and Zac break down the WWDC keynote with their impressions to all the announcements from the 15-inch MacBook Air to iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10 and all of Apple’s software platform updates. Thoughts on Apple Vision Pro will come in next week’s episode.



*Sponsored by CleanMyMac: *Check out CleanMyMac X the an all-in-one Mac maintenance tool. Run CleanMyMac X to gear up your Mac for the groundbreaking additions announced at this year’s WWDC. Get 5% off.



*Sponsored by Mosyle*: Mosyle is the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices.



