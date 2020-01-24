Nicola Sturgeon heckled over SNP's IRA links in Scottish parliament

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson rejects Nicola Sturgeon's plan for second Scottish independence referendum Boris Johnson has rejected Nicola Sturgeon's call for Holyrood to be given the power to hold a fresh vote on independence, saying in a letter to the First Minister: "I cannot agree to any request for a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published 2 weeks ago Sturegon calls on Johnson to allow second Scottish independence referendum Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has published a "detailed, considered" case for a second referendum on independence. The SNP leader said that following last week's election victory.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published on December 19, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Protestors thrown out of Scottish Parliament after accusing SNP members of supporting IRA First Minister Nicola Sturgeon dismissed the complains as both men were escorted from the public gallery during Thursday's drama.

Daily Record 5 days ago





Tweets about this