Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Brexit: Leo Varadkar warns against 'piecemeal' deal with EU

Brexit: Leo Varadkar warns against 'piecemeal' deal with EU

BBC News Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The Irish leader Leo Varadkar compared the EU and UK to football teams with vastly different populations.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit

Michel Barnier meets Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ahead of Brexit 00:39

 After holding talks with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said both sides could work together to strike a mutually beneficial deal. Mr Varadkar also made clear there will always be a place for the UK at the EU table if Brexit does not work out well.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Leo Varadkar gives speech on future of British-Irish relations [Video]Leo Varadkar gives speech on future of British-Irish relations

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gives a speech at the Irish Institute of European Affairs about the next phase of British-Irish relations post-Brexit. Mr Varadkar said he was confident a “good” deal can be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

'Tonight we say goodbye to an old friend': Irish PM [Video]'Tonight we say goodbye to an old friend': Irish PM

The European Union and Britain are further apart in rhetoric than substance as they begin future trade talks, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said, ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.