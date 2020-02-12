Global  

Ninth coronavirus case found in UK

BBC News Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A new UK case, believed to be a woman who flew into London from China, is confirmed.
News video: Ninth coronavirus case diagnosed in UK as virus spreads to London

Ninth coronavirus case diagnosed in UK as virus spreads to London 03:01

 The new case comes as the businessman at the centre of the UK outbreak is sent home after being given the all-clear.

