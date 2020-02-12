Ninth coronavirus case found in UK



Recent related videos from verified sources CDC Confirms 14th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S. The CDC has confirmed a 14th case of coronavirus in the United States. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:00Published 2 hours ago CORONAVIRUS US CASE 13 CORONAVIRUS US CASE 13 Credit: WEVVPublished 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ninth coronavirus case in UK confirmed after patient taken to London hospital Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Witty said the patient was being treated at a specialist NHS centre at Guy's and St Thomas' in London.

Quarantined Britons to be released as ninth UK coronavirus case is confirmed Dozens of Britons who were rescued from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak are to be freed after two weeks in quarantine, as a woman in...

