Natalie Portman's classy response to Rose McGowan after being slammed over Oscars dress
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () McGowan dismissed Portman's gesture as a "protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media" but which was "more like an actress acting the part of someone who cares.
Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman's Oscar Outfit McGowan took to Facebook to call out Portman for not doing as much as she can as an “a-lister.” Rose McGowan, via Facebook Portman wore a Dior cape embroidered with the names of several female directors who were snubbed at the awards ceremony....