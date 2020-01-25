Robbie Williams and wife Ayda share baby news

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field Williams have announced they have had a baby boy via a surrogate.
News video: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's Valentine's Day baby surprise! 01:28

 Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have announced the birth of their fourth child!

