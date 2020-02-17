Gay Bernie Sanders staffer shares toxic tweets about Pete Buttigieg and Jonathan Van Ness’ HIV status
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Tweets from the private account of a gay Bernie Sanders staffer have been revealed, mocking Elizabeth Warren’s appearance, Pete Buttigieg’s sexuality and Jonathan Van Ness’ HIV-positive status. Ben Mora was a newly promoted regional field director for Sanders’ campaign based in Michigan, but screenshots...
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He said Buttigieg doesn’t “understand the movement” Sanders “has built.” De Blasio said: "Your critique tonight speaks for the American elite, not the majority." According to Business Insider, De Blasio...