Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Manchester City produced a stunning late comeback at the Bernabeu to claim a 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League tie.
News video: Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview 01:18

 In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test [Video]Pep: Raheem is ready for Real test

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Raheem Sterling is ready to return to face Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash [Video]Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he views Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:30Published


Man City fight back to win at Real Madrid

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne score late goals as Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 and take control of their Champions League last-16 tie.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola provides Aymeric Laporte injury update after Man City beat Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola provides Aymeric Laporte injury update after Man City beat Real MadridAymeric Laporte was substituted in the first half as Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League tie
Daily Star Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

AndyMitten

Andy Mitten Attended a game of association football in the Spanish capital this evening. https://t.co/LLbWXyXr64 11 minutes ago

followb75749171

followback Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu https://t.co/LNWAsJAxNR 17 minutes ago

Laura32620669

Laura Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu https://t.co/Z4LkZmzApv 17 minutes ago

AraziRiza

AraziRiza Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid at Bernabeu https://t.co/2JisojMwMx 18 minutes ago

FourFourTwoZA

FourFourTwoSA .@ManCity produced a stunning late comeback at the Bernabeu to claim a 2-1 win over @realmadrid in the first leg of… https://t.co/Fuy3Is2Y5G 24 minutes ago

SBISoccer

SBI Soccer Manchester City earned a historic win over Real Madrid in Spain while Lyon edged Juventus at home. #UCL https://t.co/jP7QAAARHo 25 minutes ago

TFGSoccerClub

TFGSoccerClub .@ManCity produced a stunning late comeback at the Bernabeu to claim a 2-1 win over @realmadrid in the first leg of… https://t.co/DrllHWRPZx 28 minutes ago

JimWootton

Jimmys Sporting Truth RT @fbbbetf: Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne score late goals as Manchester City fight back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 and take control of t… 33 minutes ago

