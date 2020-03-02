Donald Trump wants Pete Buttigieg to be ‘impeached’ after endorsing Joe Biden. There’s just one major problem
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Donald Trump has called for Pete Buttigieg to be “impeached” after he endorsed Joe Biden following his own exit from the Democratic race. In a bizarre tirade at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump hit out at Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, who has also pulled out of the race, and said they...
The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday.
The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell decision to pull out of the race.
CNN reported that Mayor Pete is “mulling an endorsement” of the...