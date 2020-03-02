Donald Trump wants Pete Buttigieg to be ‘impeached’ after endorsing Joe Biden. There’s just one major problem

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Donald Trump has called for Pete Buttigieg to be “impeached” after he endorsed Joe Biden following his own exit from the Democratic race. In a bizarre tirade at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump hit out at Buttigieg and senator Amy Klobuchar, who has also pulled out of the race, and said they... 👓 View full article

