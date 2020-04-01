Edinburgh festivals cancelled due to coronavirus Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- The Edinburgh Fringe and four other major cultural festivals in the city will not take place this year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Edinburgh Watch RT @Lachtoday: Finally! Well done, now let's use our beautiful Fringey minds to explore some alternatives :-) BBC News - Edinburgh festival… 47 seconds ago Lach Finally! Well done, now let's use our beautiful Fringey minds to explore some alternatives :-) BBC News - Edinburgh… https://t.co/Luq7otzEFE 1 minute ago Xiangcheng Ding丁相程 RT @DailyMailUK: Edinburgh's five annual August festivals are cancelled for first time in 70 years amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/Y… 5 minutes ago Daily Mail U.K. Edinburgh's five annual August festivals are cancelled for first time in 70 years amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/YhmlnaHewI 7 minutes ago Llew Edinburgh's August festivals cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/pYc9mAXFLU 12 minutes ago Michael Vine The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, along with all of the city’s August festivals, will not take place in 2020 because o… https://t.co/mFnehrzjKB 13 minutes ago Nancy Nicholls RT @jryerson1: “Edinburgh’s five August festivals, including the world’s biggest arts festival Fringe, have been cancelled due to ongoing c… 13 minutes ago Anna Girling A worrying sentence in the Guardian's report on the cancellation of Edinburgh's festivals: https://t.co/Lh6uOulSDY.… https://t.co/kmiQQeUNkH 15 minutes ago