Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Labour leadership ballot closes

Labour leadership ballot closes

BBC News Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Either Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy or Sir Keir Starmer will be announced as leader on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Labour leadership vote closes

Labour leadership vote closes 01:30

 Voting in the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour chief has finished ahead of a new leader of the party being announced at the weekend.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FaisalBongobong

A Ghostly Spectre of #StayHomeSaveLives RT @NickFarmer3: All pretending to be "Hear No Evil, Do No Evil and See No Evil'" whilst just all being simply evil........ BBC News - Labo… 3 hours ago

mowglisroad29

adam RT @margarethodge: In under 2 hours the ballot closes for what has been a long (far too long) Labour leadership contest. If you haven’t al… 13 hours ago

Carterapcopo

Mrs Carter RT @NMcCarthy101: #SJCOPO BBC News - Labour leadership ballot closes... new leader to be announced Saturday https://t.co/dg6fmVwDh3 13 hours ago

ad198741

Arnold Dillon BBC News - Labour leadership ballot closes https://t.co/owsoMIHxyc 19 hours ago

AbdulHai23

Abdul Hai RT @talkRADIO: Listen live to Julia Hartley-Brewer - broadcasting from home ► https://t.co/sv3MZUm41c ► Government unveils five-point plan… 22 hours ago

OG_mcmliv

Old & Grumpy! BBC News - Labour leadership ballot closes. Hold me back Jimmy; can’t contain my excitement to see which half-wit g… https://t.co/7gTVSXbsVd 1 day ago

m_sherrington

Matthew Sherrington “Labour leadership ballot closes.” Wow, this still dragging on? That explains the silence. Whoever wins, here’s hop… https://t.co/OXsIYQazdq 1 day ago

si_truth

Si and the Truth RT @LeslieH24367191: Liebour are about to have a dead weight removed, worst & least effective leader in history. Will Starmer be daft enoug… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.