An anti-gay pastor was arrested after organising a church service during lockdown. He just did the exact same thing again Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An anti-LGBT+ pastor who was arrested for pressing ahead with a massive church gathering despite coronavirus lockdown has done the exact same thing again. Pastor Tony Spell faced misdemeanour charges last week when he refused to close down the Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in light of coronavirus... 👓 View full article

Sacramento Church to Stop In-House Services After County Sends Letter 02:02 The pastor of Abundant Life Fellowship Church in Roseville told the members in attendance, and those watching on a live stream, that the church would be meeting virtually after Sunday.

