'April Super Pink Moon': NASA reveal when it will appear over the UK

Hereford Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A so-called ‘Pink Moon’ will be spotted over the skies of the UK this week - NASA have confirmed.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: 'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year

'Super Pink Moon' Over Miami Will Be Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of The Year 00:31

 Feeling a bit cooped up at home and need something to do on Tuesday, April 7? Just head outside Tuesday night and look up to check out the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. Katie Johnston reports.

yumishiin

Memey🌻🖤 RT @discogoddess83: Super Pink Moon tonight! 🌕🌸 It’s named after the Spring blossom of pink phlox flowers that bloom in April in North Ame… 19 seconds ago

Purrpatrol

Lisa Contains Multitudes RT @KimPKAG2020: 🌕April’s ‘Super Pink Moon’ Marks the Arrival of Spring, May Be Brightest Lunar Event of 2020 🌕TONIGHT The first full moon… 47 seconds ago

ScopingItOut

ScopingItOut Super pink moon: NASA's top tips for April skywatchers https://t.co/UuMamFCpvN #FoxNews 51 seconds ago

lucasarahc

@chara RT @JoyEdryl: APRIL ASTRONOMY SCHEDULE! April 8, 2020 Super Pink Moon April 15, 2020 Moon and Saturn Conjuction. April 22, 2020 Lyrid Me… 1 minute ago

phlinh21638664

phlinh RT @baekhyun2209: Super Pink Moon this April 7/8 is the brightest Full moon of 2020. #Supermoon a new/full moon that occurs when the moon… 1 minute ago

yeosangscuddles

Ariana⁷ 🧸❤️🇲🇽 RT @MyCodeDoodles: There will be a SUPER PINK MOON on APRIL 8, 2020. Coincidence.. okay. But just like how it snowed in April on his birth… 2 minutes ago

tonytewitty

Tony Gardners Urban RT @KBTXShel: TONIGHT! April's full moon is expected to be the BIGGEST & BRIGHTEST of 2020. Viewing may not be optimal here in the Brazos… 2 minutes ago

terrytoldya

ItsFun2do RT @photowhitehouse: Nobody blocks the Moon’s way forever! Do you know the cloudy man? The black clouds like #CoronavirusPandemic had tried… 3 minutes ago

