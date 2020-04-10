Loki slams Piers Morgan for 'regional bias' after 'raging lunatic' BBC jibe Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

He branded award-winning author Darren McGarvey a 'ranting Scots rapper' but this morning offered his apologies and pledged to read his books He branded award-winning author Darren McGarvey a 'ranting Scots rapper' but this morning offered his apologies and pledged to read his books 👓 View full article

