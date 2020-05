Comic actor Fred Willard dies aged 86 Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Fred Willard, the comic actor whose improvisation style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films like This Is Spinal Tap, Best In Show and Anchorman, has died aged 86. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies after contracting coronavirus



The Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor has died aged 79 after contracting coronavirus. The actor, best known as part of the 1970s comic trio, died on April 12. Alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, their.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on April 12, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this